Shweta Tiwari's abs impress Arjun Bijlani, asks her about her 'chyawanprash'. Watch video

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 reached Cape Town recently and most videos that have surfaced show that they are all having fun. In the latest video, Arjun Bijlani is seen teasing Shweta Tiwari for her energy, but she had the most sincere response for him.

Apart from Arjun and Shweta, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi are also participants in the adventure reality show that is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Arjun shared the video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, he asks her the mantra behind her fitness. As Shweta Tiwari walked by, Arjun asked, "Aapke chyawanprash ka naam kya hai (What is the name of your chyawanprash)?" Shweta promptly told him, "hardwork". "Roz exercise (exercise daily), hard work," she said.

Arjun also asked her to flaunt her abs and she happily did it. Arjun then said, "Socho, kuch seekho (Think about it, learn from her)," as he wrapped up the video.

Last year, Shweta had revealed in an Instagram post about her fitness journey and how she managed to shed 10 kg with a workout regime, soon after her pregnancy. She weighed 73 kg at the time.

She wrote in her post, "I was at 73kgs and I desperately needed to lose that weight before starting ‘Hum Tum and Them’ in order to fit my character. I was way too occupied with my new born then to truly commit to exercising, so if I’m being honest the only thing that helped me shed the 10 kgs was @kskadakia brilliant diet, even though now it’s a combination of strenuous exercising along with my dietician’s @kskadakia recommended diet, But.. I initially dropped the 10kgs of weight solely through @kskadakia allocated plan."

She had added, "I really am lucky that I found her when I did because she’s truly accommodated all my cheat days into a plan that’s overall very beneficial and still very fun to devour on a day to day basis, I’m never bored of my diet, and always looking forward to my next meal and that’s key."

Arjun has been regularly updating fans with pictures and videos as he joined the Khatron Ke Khiladi team.

