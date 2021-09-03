Sidharth Shukla's funeral: Gauahar Khan-Disha Parmar slam media's 'insensitive' coverage, sympathise with Shehnaaz Gill

Actor Sidharth Shukla was cremated in Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium on Friday afternoon. His rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the crematorium with her brother Shehbaz.

As she made her way to the crematorium, Shehnaaz was photographed breaking down in the car while her brother comforted her. She was then escorted inside the crematorium by her brother and police officials amid a crowd of journalists and videographers.

Many celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Zareen Khan, Suyyash Rai, and Disha Parmar hit out at the media for carrying out 'insensitive' coverage ahead of the funeral of Sidharth Shukla.

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang your heads if this is what you do to someone who has lost a loved one! Be ashamed, very ashamed. All media houses, you are only about sensationalizing even tragedy."

In another story, she said, "And actors/known personalities who are taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked, hang your head in shame too! Disgusted with everything that is going on. If you really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul, rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad." She further said, "I am sorry Sid! rest in peace super star."

Suyyash Rai wrote, "Please !!! Dear Media... It's brilliant how you guys come and be a part of our events and be a part of happiness and trust me we reallyyy reallly appreciate it and feel touched by that... but days like today when someone has lost their loved ones...you all should let them be...in their own space...and give them their time... with their loved ones to say a final goodbye in peace. It's heartbreaking to see them struggle just to step out of the car and reach there !! It's okay times to let it be! I know most of you are doing your jobs but it's a request from the bottom of my heart to let such events be just a family affair."

He also wrote in the following Instagram story, "Please Shehnaaz ko Sidnaaz ki naaz aur Maa ko sirf ek Ma rehnee do. Bas itni si request hai media se (Please let Shehnaaz be Sidnaaz's Naaz and his mother be just his mom. I have only this request to the media). Please let them be."

Zareen Khan shared a Reel on her Instagram Stories featuring Shehnaaz in a devastated state, surrounded by the paparazzi, making her difficult to move forward. She said, "What the **** is wrong with the media? The poor girl is already going through so much and this is how you behave at her most vulnerable time just so you can get some exclusive footage of hers for your benefit. When did humans become so heartless??? My heart goes out to @shehnaazgill... Stay strong girl."

Disha Parmar wrote on Instagram Stories, "Shoving the camera in a grieving woman's face to get her reaction is the most insensitive thing ever!! Why is it so hard to understand!!!?? Unreal!!"

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday at the age of 40. The actor was declared dead on arrival at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. On Friday, his mortal remains left Cooper Hospital in a hearse decorated with marigold flowers amid heavy police security.

Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla and his sisters were among those inside the crematorium. Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jay Bhanushali with wife Mahhi Vij, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, and Shefali Jariwala were also present at the funeral.