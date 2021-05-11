Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sidharth Shukla teases Shehnaaz Gill as she turns producer: ‘Apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna’
tv

Sidharth Shukla teases Shehnaaz Gill as she turns producer: ‘Apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna’

Sidharth Shukla said that he was ‘proud’ of Shehnaaz Gill as she turned producer with her brother Shehbaz Badesha’s new music video. However, he could not resist pulling her leg as well.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared together in a number of music videos.

Sidharth Shukla congratulated Shehnaaz Gill as she turned producer with her brother Shehbaz Badesha’s music video Little Star. While saying that he was proud of her, he could not resist pulling her leg a little, and jokingly asked her to consider him for one of her future projects.

“Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai (wow) boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna (keep me in mind for one of your production ventures too).. proud of you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met during their Bigg Boss 13 stint. Their chemistry was loved by fans, who gave them the moniker ‘Sidnaaz’.

Immediately after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was a part of a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, on which she was to find a husband for herself. However, she admitted on the show that she could not form a connection with any of the participants, as she had feelings for Siddharth, even if he did not reciprocate.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have since claimed to be just friends. They starred in music videos together such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Recently, Sidharth came to Shehnaaz’s defence as a paparazzo shared a dance video of her but criticised the quality of her phone camera. “Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone,” the photographer wrote. Sidharth replied, “Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you put it up?”

