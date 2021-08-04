Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sisters Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan dance on Maldives beach: 'This place gave us the feel'

Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan took to Instagram to share a fun video. In it, her sister Mukti Mohan and she are dancing on a Maldives beach. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are well known as dancers on television.

Sisters Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are in Maldives and celebrating in their signature style-- by dancing. Shakti shared a video on Instagram in which the two sisters are dancing to the Hindi film song, Haila Haila from Koi Mil Gaya.

Sharing the video, Shakti wrote: "This place gave us the feels #hailahaila@muktimohan #filmyness." The video showed the two on a beach, dressed in identical pink dress and dancing together. Reacting to the post, their sister and singer Neeti Mohan wrote: "Twining and killing." Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, too, dropped a comment and said: "Woohoo."

The Mohan sisters - Neeti, Shakti and Mukti - are known for their singing and dancing talents. While Neeti made her mark in the field of music, Shakti and Mukti are TV personalities, popular for their presence on dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in the past. Neeti is a well-known playback singer, who rose to fame with her song, Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year (2012).

Shakti has also ventured into choreography. She directed Ranbir Kapoor for a song in his upcoming film Shamshera. Speaking about the experience, she told Hindustan Times, "It’s a very beautiful song and while choreographing the dance number featuring Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, I was super excited at the same time nervous because I love Ranbir. He is an amazing actor and dancer. When we met, I had to be professional and not be like a big fan.”

In June this year, Neeti welcomed a baby boy with her actor husband, Nihaar Pandya. "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'."

