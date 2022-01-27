Smriti Irani congratulates Kyunki co-star Mouni Roy on her wedding: 'Suraj Nambiar is one hell of a lucky man'

On Thursday, actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa. Actor turned politician Smriti Irani wished Mouni with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Smriti, who was famous for playing the role of Tulsi Virani in Star Plus's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, back in early 2000s penned a congratulatory note for Mouni, who played the role of Krishna Tulsi, Smriti's adopted child, in the show.

Sharing pictures from Mouni's wedding, Smriti wrote, “This girl came into my life 17 years ago... they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth and much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy.”

Mouni commented on Smriti's post saying, “Such beautiful words.. I’m so grateful for you and your love. Love you so much.. missing you here.” Actor Aashka Goradia dropped heart emojis. Mouni's fans sent best wishes and congratulated her in the comments section.

Mouni also shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram and captioned it, “I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends. We are married. Need your love and blessings. 27.01.22 Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

Suraj shared the wedding photos on his social media handle with the caption, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.” Mouni replied to the post saying, “I love you.”

Read More: Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani congratulate Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar with inside photos from wedding. See here

Mouni starred in the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but gained limelight with the religious show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, in which she played the lead, opposite actor Mohit Raina. She also starred in two seasons of the hit TV show Naagin.

She later appeared in Bollywood films such as, Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, KGF: Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. She will now be seen as an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON