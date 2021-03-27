Home / Entertainment / Tv / Smriti Irani reacts to meme comparing Avengers Infinity War to Ekta Kapoor’s shows: ‘Whattay marvelous time’
Smriti Irani reacts to meme comparing Avengers Infinity War to Ekta Kapoor’s shows: ‘Whattay marvelous time’

Ekta Kapoor has shared a meme which compares her long-running daily soaps and their crossover episodes to the Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Ekta has shared a meme about an old Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi crossover episode.

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor is known for delivering several hit daily soaps which went on for several years with multiple generation leaps. She has now shared a fan-made meme which compares them to the hit Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War.

The meme goes: "Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'. Me: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Maha Episode." Ekta shared it with a picture of the advertisement for the two shows' crossover episode and captioned it. "FYI" with several laughing emojis.

Nikki Tamboli takes a jibe at Rahul Vaidya after he gets papped riding bicycle

Rakhi Sawant shares her checklist for staying relevant in Bollywood: 'Look hot'

Arjun Bijlani confirms participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rakhi Sawant talks about staying fit and slim, asks 'do I look 16?

Actor-turned-union minister Smriti Irani, who played the lead role of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, commented on the post, "kya din the... whattay 'marvel'ous time," followed by multiple laughing emojis.

Actor Preeti Gupta, who played the role of Mayuri Shikhar Mehra in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, reacted, "I was in THIS episode." Anita Hassanandani, who played the lead in another Ekta show, titled Kkavyanjali, commented, "True that."

A fan said, "These are serials which I've used to watch with my mom. Missing those days." Another wrote in comments section, "The Superhero Bahus of Indian Television."

Also read: Marvel fans detest Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Captain America addressing James as 'Bucky': 'It’s Mr. Barnes to you'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was launched in 2000 and went on till 2008 with around 1833 episodes. Smriti shot to fame with the show as Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law with values and principles.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was also launched in 2000 and continued till 2008 with 1661 episodes. Actor Sakshi Tanwar played the protagonist -- as another ideal daughter-in-law Parvati Agarwal.

