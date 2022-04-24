Smriti Irani refuses to let go of her 'babies', shares pics with her kids; Twinkle Khanna showers love

Smriti Irani, who is an actor-turned-politician, has refused to take any advice when it comes to letting go of her 'babies'. Taking to Instagram, Smriti shared pictures featuring her husband, businessman Zubin Irani and children--son Zohr Irani, daughter Zoish Irani, and step-daughter Shanelle Irani. (Also Read | Mouni Roy recalls Kyunki...days on Smriti Irani's birthday: 'Wanted to be like you then, wish to be like you now')

In the first photo, Smriti is seen holding Zoish as she smiled looking at Zohr whispering something to Zubin. While the siblings twinned in black outfits, Smriti was dressed in blue and white ethnic wear. Zubin sported a white and dark pink T-shirt and pants. The second picture, featured Zohr, Zubin and Zoish hugging each other as they stood inside a room.

The last photo featured Smriti, Zoish and Shanelle posing for the camera in front of couches. While Smriti rested her head on Zoish's shoulder, Shanelle was seen holding her half-sister. Smriti wore a printed blue ethnic outfit, Zoish opted for a beige dress and Shanelle sported a denim jacket over her outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Smriti wrote, "Some are often heard saying ‘they grow up so fast' others cajole you to comfort adding that ‘one day you need to let them go’ … no matter what advice given I’m taking none … they are my babies and will always be tied to me and mine .. no the nest is not empty .. the young ones have flown only to come back soon.. my love my life @zoishiranii @zohrirani @shanelleirani (red heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Aashka Goradia wrote, "Words, pictures, love" and also added red heart emojis. Achint Kaur commented, "Love love love." Jaya Bhattacharya said, "Awwwww... they've grown up so...chasm e bad door." Smriti responded with red heart emojis. Twinkle Khanna and Sikandar Kher dropped red heart emojis. Responding to Sikandar, Smriti replied with a fairy emoji.

Smriti tied the knot with Zubin in 2001 and welcomed their first child, Zohr, the same year in October. The couple had their second child, Zoish, in September 2003. Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his previous marriage to Mona Irani.

Last December, Smriti had shared an Instagram post after Shanelle's engagement to Arjun Bhalla. She had said, "@iamzfi, I & the entire family have been inundated with good wishes and blessings for @shanelleirani & @arjun_bhalla .. the love showered on the young ones humble us.. it is with a deep sense of gratitude I say a big ‘ thank you’ to all… many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness .. we are overwhelmed, how can I ever thank everyone enough. Do keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you .. p.s— many of you were delighted with the ‘saas’ wala comeback.. keep the laughter going .. after all ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi (now son-in-law will be at the receiving end and not daughter-in-law)."

