Smriti Irani reveals people labelled her ‘crappy’: Male actor was getting paid more than me

Actor and former union minister Smriti Irani has shared her experiences of facing harsh criticism early in her career in showbiz. She mentioned that she was once called a “crappy actor”. Smriti Irani is seen as Tulsi Virani in reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Irani reveals

Smriti was seen walking down memory lane and talking about her journey as an actor and a politician with Soha Ali Khan in an episode of her podcast All About Her.

“25 years ago I was called a part-time politician and a full-time actor,” Smriti said, going on to reveal that she once questioned her father asking, “I'm going to live the rest of my life as somebody's wife. 17 years as your daughter. When do I get to live for myself?”

During the conversation, Smriti said her first job was on “the streets of Delhi in Janpath for ₹200 a day”. “I had taken a loan from my dad. He said, ‘I'll give you one year and if you can't pay me back, marry whoever I tell you to marry’,” Smriti said.

Smriti also looked back at her fan-favourite Tulsi Virani character. “Everywhere I would go, they would say you're a crappy actor… Male actor was getting paid more than me,” she said looking back at the initial days of her career.

When Soha asked what would the present Tulsi tell to Tulsi 25 years ago, Smriti mentioned, “Get a better paycheck.”

Talking about her political career, Smriti said, “In 2004, I fought my first election. I was 27. There's no education, no academic adventure to understand hardcore politics”.

Smriti was asked if she ever felt that she had to choose between being liked or respected. “A very angry editor called me on my phone… Shouting on my phone, what is wrong with you? Come out’.”

About Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani was born into a Marathi-Punjabi-Bengali family based in Delhi. She started her career as a model and actress in 1994, before entering into politics. She gained popularity as Tulsi Virani in the popular daily soap named Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has worked in various TV serials including Maniben.com, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, DD Mero's Kavita. She is married to a businessman Zubin Irani.

Smriti joined the BJP in 2003. Later she became a member of the National Executive and served as vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing just a year later. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2011 and was re-elected in 2017.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she contested from Amethi against the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi but lost the election. In 2019, she fought again and defeated Gandhi and reached Lok Sabha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded KL Sharma from Amethi who defeated Smriti.

She recently returned to the small screen as Tulsi Virani through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. Amar Upadhyay also reprised his role as Mihir. The serial airs on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar.