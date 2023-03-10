Smriti Irani shares pic with Bill Gates from India trip, talks about his funny expression as she cooked khichdi for him

Smriti Irani has shared a picture with Bill Gates and given a fun caption for the image on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen cooking as Bill Gates looks on. He had millet khichdi at the 'God Bharai' event held recently by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. (Also read: Smriti Irani uses Pankaj Tripathi’s dialogue to share her feelings about Monday)

Smriti captioned the image: The ‘ka kar rahi ho bahuriya (what are you doing daughter-in-law)' look. Throwback to tadake ka tadka with @thisisbillgates."

A glimpse of Smriti Irani's post.

Smriti Irani was once the most popular ‘bahu (daughter-in-law)’ on Indian TV. She featured in Ekta Kapoor's show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Fans were quick to flood the comments section of Smriti's post. One of them wrote, "Bahuriya is Miss India finalist. Bahuriya is the greatest bahu on TV. Bahuriya is pappu's biggest fear. Tum kya jaano Gates Babu?" Another one wrote, "Bill Gates is thinking " Yaar Indian se e shaadi krni chaiye thi (Should have married an Indian)." One also wondered what was cooking and wrote, "Jeera rice banaya kya (Did you prepare jeera rice)."

The picture was from Bill Gates's recent trip to India, where Smriti ‘taught’ him how to add tadka to khichdi. He had attended a few events, including one organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Talking about it, he told PTI, "I even got to taste millet khichdi, a type of porridge, at a 'Godh Bharai' ceremony -- similar to a baby shower -- for two women hosted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development."

Bill Gates also shared pictures from his visit on Instagram and wrote on Tuesday, "I just returned from my visit to India, and I can’t wait to go back again. I love visiting India because every trip is an incredible opportunity to learn. During my travels last week in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, I met some amazing people who taught me how they are using the power of innovation, science, and collaboration to find solutions to the world’s health, climate, and development challenges."

