Smriti Irani teaches Bill Gates how to make 'tadka' for khichdi. Watch

Union Minister Smriti Irani frequently updates her social media and shares interesting posts that catch the attention of many. The Union Minister has again created a buzz after sharing a video with Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates.

"Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!" wrote Smriti Irani while sharing the video. In the clip, you can see Bill Gates trying his hand at cooking as part of the Empowerment Through Nourishment campaign. The billionaire was seen alongside Smriti Irani, who showed him how to make tadka for khichdi. Gates can be seen adding ingredients to a pan. Once the tadka is ready, Irani swiftly pours it on top of the khichdi, and Gates helps her to stir it. Gates also takes a few bites of the dish.

Take a look at the clip below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three lakh times. The clip also has close to 10,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual joked, "Now this Khichdi will be called as Microsoft Khichdi." Another person added, "This is great. India has untapped potential in its traditional vegetarian meals. It should be projected to the world." A third person wrote, "Tadka is important in Khichdi."