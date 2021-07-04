Smriti Irani shares video as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 21, mentions promise they ‘could not keep’

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a video to celebrate 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the serial that made her a household name. She played the righteous matriarch Tulsi Virani on the show, which aired from 2000 to 2008.

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a montage of scenes from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as well as behind-the-scenes videos. She talked about their ‘promise’ to return to the small screen, which they ‘could not keep’, and how the show impacted everyone who watched it.

“We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge (we will meet again)’, a promise we could not keep… 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!” she wrote in her caption.

Smriti’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars reacted to her post. Mouni Roy wrote, “My beautiful Smriti Di.” Hiten Tejwani wrote, “The best ..Thank u for the memories.” Gauri Pradhan, Anita Hassanandani and Riva Bubber dropped heart emojis.





Fans got nostalgic in the comments section. “Missing those days of ur serial really,” one wrote. “My childhood memories,” another wrote. “Madam I still remember when we were kids my parents were crazy about kyuki saas bahu serial. Kyuki serial was every household story we could connect with all characters,” a third wrote.

Also see | The Big Picture promo: Ranveer Singh makes TV debut as game show host, says ‘khel bas nazar ka hai’

Last year, as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 20 years, Smriti recalled how producer Ekta Kapoor showed faith in her, despite being told by the director that the show would be a ‘sure shot flop’ as Smriti ‘did not have the talent to see it through’.

“Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her ‘can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?’ I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history,” Smriti had written in an Instagram post.