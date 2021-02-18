Home / Entertainment / Tv / Smriti Khanna gives a savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta’s clothes at Dia Mirza’s wedding
tv

Smriti Khanna gives a savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta’s clothes at Dia Mirza’s wedding

Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.

Smriti Khanna shut down an Instagram user who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta’s dressing sense at Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding on Monday. She advised the troll to focus on herself instead of finding fault with her husband.

Comparing Gautam’s sartorial choices to that of a ‘working boy’, the troll commented, “Yar smiti banda husbnd ki dressing b emprove kr leta hai mujhy to her dafa aise lagta hai k yeh apka working boy hain sath...yar emprove it.” Smriti hit back, “@zojasaleem why don’t you work on your English instead or being so bothered about my husband’s dressing? It’s improve* and not emprove.”

A screenshot of Smriti Khanna's response to the troll.

Smriti and Gautam were among the few from the entertainment industry who attended Dia and Gautam’s intimate wedding. Aditi Rao Hydari also attended the celebrations.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor Khan's new baby is already getting gifts, see pictures shared by 'mommy to be'

Dia’s residence doubled up as the wedding venue. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural.”

To perform the ceremony, Dia and Vaibhav chose a priestess, instead of a male priest. “The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way!” the actor wrote on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smriti khanna gautam gupta dia mirza

Related Stories

bollywood

Dia Mirza talks about her wedding priestess, saying 'no' to kanyadaan and bidaai ceremonies: 'Change begins with choice'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 PM IST
bollywood

Watch: Dia Mirza explains why Vaibhav Rekhi was MIA when she distributed sweets to the paparazzi

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:44 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP