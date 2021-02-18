Smriti Khanna gives a savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta’s clothes at Dia Mirza’s wedding

Smriti Khanna shut down an Instagram user who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta’s dressing sense at Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding on Monday. She advised the troll to focus on herself instead of finding fault with her husband.

Comparing Gautam’s sartorial choices to that of a ‘working boy’, the troll commented, “Yar smiti banda husbnd ki dressing b emprove kr leta hai mujhy to her dafa aise lagta hai k yeh apka working boy hain sath...yar emprove it.” Smriti hit back, “@zojasaleem why don’t you work on your English instead or being so bothered about my husband’s dressing? It’s improve* and not emprove.”

A screenshot of Smriti Khanna's response to the troll.

Smriti and Gautam were among the few from the entertainment industry who attended Dia and Gautam’s intimate wedding. Aditi Rao Hydari also attended the celebrations.

Dia’s residence doubled up as the wedding venue. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural.”

To perform the ceremony, Dia and Vaibhav chose a priestess, instead of a male priest. “The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way!” the actor wrote on Instagram.