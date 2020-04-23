Smriti Khanna’s slim figure just days after giving birth to her daughter is unbelievable, see pic

tv

TV actor Smriti Khanna, who gave birth to her daughter just six days back, has shared a gorgeous picture of herself where her flat stomach is clearly visible.

Sharing a picture of herself as Instagram Stories, she captioned it as “postpartum day 6.” In it, Smriti is seen wearing a short top paired with black tight pants and a short black jacket, with her flat tummy clearly visible.

Smriti gave birth to her daughter on April 15. Infact, her slim figure was there to be seen even when Smriti was to leave hospital and take the little munchkin home.

Smriti had shared another picture in which she is delicately holding the baby in one hand and taking the picture with the other. Fans couldn’t help but marvel at her slim frame One user wrote: “God damn.. look at this woman.. she just delivered a beautiful baby and looks like she can go to the red carpet straight. Absolutely phenomenal I have been ur fan ever since “Meri Aashiqui Ab tum hi ho..” but every now & den u keep adding feathers in ur cap Keep inspiring love. Wishing u 3 a lifetime of happiness,love & good health .” Fashion designer Krishika Lulla said, “Wow you are unbelievable , @smriti_khanna you don’t look as if you just delivered . ... wish I could be there too , to welcome the beautiful angel”

Sharing the news of the arrival of her daughter, Smriti wrote on Instagram, “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Many celebrities congratulated the couple; Dia Mirza wrote: “Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel” while Mouni Roy said: “Heartiest congratulations all my love and blessings to the lil one.” Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan said: “Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!!” while actor Ruslaan Mumtaz said: “Hey, such great news. congratulations so happy for you guys @smriti_khanna.”

Smriti and Gautam Gupta worked in the TV serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and later got married in 2017.

