Home / TV / Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid lockdown: ‘Our princess has arrived’. See first pic

Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid lockdown: ‘Our princess has arrived’. See first pic

Actor Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed a baby girl on April 15. See her first picture here.

Apr 16, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's daughter was born on April 15.
         

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta become proud parents to a baby girl. The child was born on April 15, amid nationwide lockdown.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the first picture with her daughter, Smriti wrote on Instagram: “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Many celebrities congratulated the couple; Dia Mirza wrote: “Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY!!! This is the best news. Can’t wait to meet our little angel” while Mouni Roy said: “Heartiest congratulations all my love and blessings to the lil one.” Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan said: “Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!!” while actor Ruslaan Mumtaz said: “Hey, such great news. congratulations so happy for you guys @smriti_khanna.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Our princess has arrived 💗 15.04.2020

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Daddy’s bundle of joy!

A post shared by Gautam Gupta (@mistergautam) on

On Gautam’s birthday a couple of days back, an emotional Smriti had written on Intagram: “Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you.”

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

“Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted. I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife,” she had continued.

The couple worked in the TV serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and later got married in 2017.

