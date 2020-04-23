Sushmita Sen is the best girlfriend ever, boyfriend Rohman Shawl folds his hands in style. See pic

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:10 IST

Actor Sushmita Sen is the “best girlfriend ever”, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl has said. In a new post on Instagram, Rohman shared a picture of himself performing the garbhasana where you fold your legs in front of the face and take your hands from below to make a namaste pose. He praised Sushmita for being better at chess.

“#Garbhasana @sushmitasen47 ab toh pairo k neeche se haath jod kar kehta hu, you are better at chess #bestgirlfriendever #love #maska,“ Rohman wrote alongside the picture.

Last month, soon after the lockdown was announced, Rohman made a sketch of Lord Shiva, for Sushmita and also shared the image on Instagram. “#shiva When your better half wants you to sketch something that she truly loves and believes in, You better get that right homie !! @sushmitasen47 .#charcoaldrawing #charcoalsketch #love #quarantine #findyourself #hope #selfhealing.”

Sushmita was quick to respond, “I always knew my Man had to have a little #shiva in him How I love both the creator & his creation!! mmmuuuaaah babushhhhh.”

Currently, Sushmita is quarantining with her Rohman and her daughters Renee and Alisah. She has been sharing glimpses of their day-to-day activities on Instagram. From their leisure time to their fitness regime, she keeps fans entertained with a variety of pictures and videos.

In an interview, Sushmita recently said that her culinary skills are limited to eggs and bread. “It’s never been my thing. Never ever, though I know how to make anda bread and have made it for my daughter. Rohman got lucky once. But I think Rohman is better in the kitchen. He is amazing with cooking. I don’t know how he does it but his eggs are better than what I cook and he makes the world’s most incredible coffee. Renee cooks really well. Alisah is not allowed.”

Earlier this month, Sushmita conducted an Instagram live with Rohman, and her daughters. During the live chat, a fan asked about her wedding and she laughed out loud before turning to Rohman and told him, “The question is for you.”

