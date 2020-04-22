Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah practices Harry Potter tongue twister, can you ace it?

bollywood

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has shared a video where her daughter Alisah is seen practising a tongue twister, but fails to do so after a few attempts. In the video, Alisah is seen chanting the tongue twister “Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons” slowly and picks up speed soon.

With speed, she fails to pronounce it all correctly. Alisah then talks about the tongue twister and says, “It is something that is from Harry Potter movie and children are told ‘do not behave like babbling bumbling band of baboons’.”

Sharing the video of her younger daughter Alisah, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons” Bottomline: Love is always the answer!!! #harrypotter #lifelessons #alisahsen I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Currently, Sushmita is quarantining with her boyfriend Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah. She has been sharing glimpses of their day-to-day activities on Instagram. From their leisure times to their fitness regimes, she keeps fans entertained with a variety of pictures and videos.

Last week, she conducted an Instagram live with Rohman, and daughters Alisah and Renee where she was aked about her wedding. She laughed out loud when asked, “When will you get married?” and then turned to Rohman telling him, “The question is for you.” She also revealed a “funny fact” during the chat.

“It is hilarious, in the middle of this lockdown. There was an article where his (Rohman’s) name was no longer Rohman Shawl but he was called Rohman Scarf! As if Shawl wasn’t bad enough, now scarf,” Sushmita said. And Rohman was quick to quip, “Don’t make fun of my surname.”

Sushmita will soon make her acting comeback after a decade with a web series titled Aarya, in which she will play the titular role. The show was set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar next month, alongside the Indian Premier League.

