Sneha Wagh loses her father to Covid-19 after a month-long battle, shares tribute: 'You will always be our first hero'

TV actor Sneha Wagh's father has died, nearly a month after he had tested positive for the coronavirus. She shared a heartbreaking note about her loss and said that no pain is greater than the pain of losing a parent.

Sneha posted picture of her late father and wrote on Instagram, "After Battling a months battle with pneumonia & covid-19, i have lost my father.... shattering our hearts into a million pieces, our biggest & strongest pillar is no more. Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything."

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented, "Sorry to know your loss May god give you strength to overcome this pain & may rest his soul in peace."





In a separate post, Sneha wrote a note addressed to her "Dearest Papa". It said, "You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman.... You Will always be our first Hero!"

"Its just heart breaking that now we have to live with this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn't say a proper Goodbye ! We couldn't do much ! And Now Life Will Never Be The Same Again Ever !" she added.

Many of her industry colleagues were quick to respond to the Instagram post. Karan Patel commented, "My deepest condolences …. . May his soul rest in peace." Smita Gondkar wrote, "My deepest condolences to u and your family . Stay strong.. take care." Manish Naagdev also wrote, "Please accept my condolences Sneha stay strong."

After starting her career with TV show Jyoti in 2009, Sneha has worked in a few shows including Chandrashekhar. Most recently, she was seen in Chandragupta Maurya.

