Sofia Hayat alleges her show's makers 'are the culprit' as she reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death: Why are they silent?

Sofia Hayat has said that TV show producers are to be blamed for the suicides of ‘young actors’ as they often cast old male actors opposite younger female ones. She was responding to the recent death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma. (Also read| Tunisha Sharma spoke with Sheezan Khan shortly before death: Cops)

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV show Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. Cops are probing the death from the angles, murder as well as suicide. Her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday and has been in police custody since then. At least 18 persons have been interrogated in relation with Tunisha's death, as per reports.

“It is sad when you read about young actors killing themselves just because of failed relationships. I seriously feel makers are the culprit in these cases. They hire young actresses and cast them opposite men who are much older and make them romance in their projects,” Sofia told ETimes and added that the ‘kids’ can be easily manipulated and get ‘sexually’ involved with older men. She also said that the young actors are convinced that ‘sexual intimacy is the norm in the industry', adding that she had producers propositioning her in similar manner, but she was successful in avoiding them.

“Why are the makers of the show silent, and why has no proper statement been released on the case by them? Money is the supremacy, and with that, controversial suicide cases are closed before full investigation, as has happened in past. Can actors rise up enough to stop this from happening in the future? People in senior positions can easily pay off police etc.,” Sofia said in the same interview.

As per an ANI report, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, her driver and her uncle Pawan Sharma have all been summoned to record their statements in connection with the alleged suicide of the television actor.

Earlier on Wednesday, Waliv Police said that Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigators. The cops said that he was neither giving proper answers to questions during interrogation, nor was he cooperating in the ongoing probe.

