Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Late actor spoke with accused Sheezan Khan shortly before death, say cops

In the Tunisha Sharma death case, a few new details emerged late on Wednesday, hours after accused Sheezan Khan was remanded to police custody till December 30. As per Waliv Police, Tunisha 'had a conversation with the accused' shortly before committing suicide. The police have also said that Sheezan Khan is not cooperating with them in the probe. (Also Read | Sheezan Khan 'had relations with other women too': Tunisha Sharma's uncle recalls his niece 'had started wearing hijab')

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing television show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show, Sheezan Khan, was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide. So far, Waliv Police have taken the statement from 18 people in the case.

On Wednesday, news agency ANI quoting the Waliv Police tweeted, "Accused Sheezan Khan is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. The probe has revealed that the deceased had a conversation with the accused Sheezan Khanshortly before hanging." As per the police, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she died.

Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma told ANI on Wednesday, "Today, the police submitted in court that Sheezan had relations with other women as well. They should probe Tunisha's death from all possible angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab."

The Waliv police claimed to have learned that Sheezan chatted with his 'secret girlfriend' for one to one-and-a-half hours on the day of Tunisha's death. To find out what had transpired between Tunisha and Sheezan in the immediate run-up to her death, the police scanned the WhatsApp chats between the two. The police are probing the matter on the lines of why Sheezan deleted his chats with one girl only and will also investigate if they were connected after Tunisha's death.

On Tuesday, Tunisha's fans, family, and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Celebrities including Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang, and others attended Tunisha's funeral.

