Uorfi Javed supports Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma case: 'He might have cheated on her but...'

Uorfi Javed, known for her bizarre dressing sense, has shared a message in support of Shezaan Khan named accused in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. She has also asked girls to not give their precious lives for anyone. Tunisha and Sheezan were working on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul before Tunisha died by suicide on sets of the show. Also read: Sheezan Khan's sisters call him 'innocent', say he has been framed: ‘Don't take our silence for weakness'

Taking to her Instagram Stories Wednesday night, Uorfi wrote, "My 2 cents on Tunisha's case, yes he might be wrong , he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn't want to stay. Girls no one I REAPEAT NO ONE , is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it's not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn't end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more."

Uorfi Javed wrote a note Wednesday night.

Tunisha died on sets of her show on Saturday. She had recently broken up with co-star Sheezan Khan, who also was the one who took to hospital after she was found to be unresponsive.

As per ANI, the Waliv Police of Maharashtra on Wednesday summoned Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma, her uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver to record their statements in connection with the case. Waliv Police said Sheezan Khan, was not cooperating with the investigators.

The police said they have seized three mobile phones, including two iPhones. They have retrieved Sheezan's chats with Tunisha, her mother and his mother from his phone that they had seized earlier. Police said they also found Sheezan's chats with a 'secret girlfriend' and claimed Sheezan talked with his 'secret girlfriend' for two hours on the day of Tunisha's death. Tunisha's mother has earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls.

A Maharashtra court extended the police custody of Sheezan Khan. He is accused of abetment to suicide.

