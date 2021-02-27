Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'
Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'

Sohail Khan has told Rakhi Sawant to call him whenever she needs anything and has assured her that everything will fall in place.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.

Several Bollywood and television celebrities have come forward in support of Rakhi Sawant whose mother Jaya Sawant is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Now Sohail Khan has shared a message for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist, asking her to call him directly if she needs something.

In a video message for Rakhi, Sohail says in Hindi, "Rakhi my dear, if you and your mummy need anything, call me directly. I have never met your mom but I know you. If you are a strong person and I wonder, how much strong your mother must be. I wish her a speedy recovery and just be the daughter like you are and everything will fall in place. If you need anything, just call me directly. I'll see you soon and I will talk to her whenever she is well enough. All the best. Take care."

Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

Rakhi's ailing mother says she wants to see her and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted

Rakhi has been visiting her mother at the hospital after Bigg Boss 14 came to an end. She recently recorded a video message of her mother, where the elderly lady can be seen thanking Salman Khan and Sohail for their help.

Blessing the Khan brothers, Jaya says from the hospital bed in Hindi, "Salman, Sohail thank you. As you can see my chemotherapy is going on. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May you stay hale and hearty. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your desires come true.)"

Rakhi had walked away from Bigg Boss 14 with a portion of the prize money amounting to 14 lakh. Her first post after her exit, was on her mother, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment."

Recently, Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth also accompanied her to the hospital to see her mother. They have assured her 'emotional and financial support'.

