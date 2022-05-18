Sonarika Bhadoria is engaged, shares pics from her beach proposal

Actor Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for her roles in the TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is engaged. The actor took to social media on Wednesday to share a set of pictures showing how her fiancé Vikas Parashar proposed to her on a pristine beach. The actor shared that it was Vikas’ birthday and also wrote a long note for him on Instagram along with the pictures. Also read: Sonarika Bhadoria: TV gets repetitive, what new can you showcase after a year?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonarika shared a carousel post on her Instagram feed on Wednesday, which included a number of pictures of her and her fiancé Vikas. The pictures showed the two of them dressed in white on a beach, and depicted how Vikas went down on one knee to propose to Sonarika at the picturesque location.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonarika wished Vikas on his birthday and announced their engagement with a long note in the caption. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul. The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure. The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and chooses me every single day. The boy who loves openly, deeply and irrevocably. The boy who grounds me, makes me a softer person, a better person. The boy who believes in me, supports me and stands by my side. The boy who’s built me a home in his heart. Happiest birthday fiancé.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post received a lot of love from Sonarika’s fans ans well as her industry colleagues. Actors Sourabh Raaj Jain, Meera Doesthale, and Ankit Raaj all congratulated her. Sonarika’s brother Harsh commented, “Di aur jija ji (sister and brother-in-law).” Many fans commented on how dreamy and perfect the location was for the special moment. One comment read, “The setting is perfect for the romantic moment.”

Sonarika made her debut with the TV show Tum Dena Saath Mera in 2011. She shot to fame playing Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, which starred Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva. The actor made her film debut in the Telugu title Jadoogadu in 2015. She made a comeback to Hindi TV shows in 2018 and was last seen on screen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON