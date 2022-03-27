Sonarika Bhadoria: TV gets repetitive, what new can you showcase after a year?

Sonarika Bhadoria, apart from working on Hindi TV shows such as Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, has also tried her hand at south films. Speedunnodu, Jadoogadu and Indrajith to name a few.

There’s a reason why we didn’t see her in Hindi films. She reveals, “There was one film which I had shot for in March 2021, and it was supposed to release by now. We thought it would release theatrically, but then they started shutting down then. We all have our fingers crossed, and hope Covid doesn’t cause us more damage than it already has.”

Why haven’t things worked out well for her in Hindi so far though, we prod her further. She replies, “There’s the film vs TV attitude, it’s absolutely true. I haven’t personally faced that. In all honesty I have had my fair share of tests which I gave for multiple films and never gotten selected. Of course they have their own reasons. I still feel that TV stars, when it comes to films, are still looked down upon. It’s a very generic thing. I have also had people talk first hand about it. It’s not my experience.”

Currently working on her OTT debut, Bhadoria also clarifies why she doesn’t take up much work on TV- it gets monotonous. “It absolutely does, I have said this number of times in the past. Although with all due respect, TV is what gave me my break. That said, TV gets repetitive. Aap ek saal ke baad ek hi kahaani mein kya dikha sakte ho? There’s only so much you can do. There’s demand so there’s supply,” she reasons.

Praising the south film industry and it’s work culture, the actor goes on to add, “I feel the people there are so warm and professional. They complete a film in a month’s time, they are so particular about everything and extremely punctual, it is all so well coordinated. It’s a breeze working there.”

The 29-year-old says everything revolves around the male lead actor in south. “We all know it’s majorly massy, and very hero centric. So yes, most of the films I did there were like that. But we all love those films,” says Bhadoria.