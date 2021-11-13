Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Song Hye-kyo gets a sweet surprise from Park Hyung-sik as Now We Are Breaking Up premieres

Song Hye-kyo was showered with love and support from friends, including Park Hyung-sik, as her show Now We Are Breaking Up premiered. 
Park Hyung-sik sends Song Hye-kyo flowers. 
Published on Nov 13, 2021 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Song Hye-kyo received flowers from Park Hyung-sik as her new Korean drama, Now We Are Breaking Up, premiered on Friday night. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Song Hye-kyo shared a black and white picture of herself, holding the flowers and thanked the Happiness actor. 

In the picture, Song Hye-kyo sat with a bunch of flowers in her hand and a note from Park Hyung-sik. As translated by Soompi, Park Hyung Sik’s card read: “Kyo noona, congratulating you sincerely on your premiere at 22:00~ From your dongsaeng on the next channel over at 22:40~” 

Sharing the picture, Song Hye-kyo wrote, “Thank you! ‘Happiness’!” referring to Park Hyung-sik's ongoing drama. 

 

Song Hye-kyo shares a picture of the flowers and note Park Hyung-sik sent her. 
Earlier this year, Park Hyung-sik had sent a coffee truck on the sets of the show to show his support to Song Hye-kyo and her show. 

Now We Are Breaking Up premiered with good ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, via Soompi, the K-drama registered the highest viewership rating of Friday-Saturday drama with an average nationwide rating of 6.4 per cent and a peak of 8.4 per cent.

Besides Song Hye-kyo, the K-drama also stars Jang Ki-young. While Song Hye-kyo plays the role of Ha Young-eun, who works in the fashion industry, Jang Ki-young plays Yoon Jae-kook who is a fashion photographer. The series also features Exo member Sehun.

Now We Are Breaking Up marks Song Hye-kyo's return to the small screen after two and a half years. The actor was last seen in Encounter, alongside Park Bo-gum, which ended in 2019. Song Hye-kyo is known for her shows Descendants of the Sun, That Winter, The Wind Blows and Full House. 

Also read: Wooga Squad: When Park Hyung-sik called BTS' V and Park Seo-joon his 'soulmates'

Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik also marked his comeback after he was discharged from the military earlier this year with Happiness. The apocalyptic show, which premiered earlier this month, has the actor play the role of a police officer who is trying to bust a drug cartel that is turning people into blood-thirsty monsters. The show also stars Han Hyo-joo. 

 

