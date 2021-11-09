BTS: When V asked Wooga Squad to sleep together in one room and they were 'taken aback'

BTS singer V shares a close bond with Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. They fondly call themselves the Wooga Squad. Over the past few years, the group has spoken about their love for each other.

On one such occasion, Park Hyung-sik revealed how BTS member V invited the Wooga Squad over for a sleepover and asked everyone to sleep in together in the same room.

As translated by Koreaboo, Park Hyung-sik told Sports Seoul in 2019, “(Wooga Squad) once got together at V’s house. He must have liked having us around because he told us all to sleepover in one room and go home the next morning.”

“There was only one bed in the room so we were all taken aback, but I said yes and that led to everyone else saying yes, too. Since he’s busy with his schedules, it’s really hard for us to meet, so that’s why we made that effort. He then left for work at 4 a.m. the next morning,” he added.

BTS member V, Park Hyung-sik and Park Seo-joon became friends on the sets of their K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which was released in 2016. Eventually, Park Seo-joon introduced the duo to his other friends Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy.

The Wooga Squad had come together earlier this year to celebrate Choi Woo-sik's 10-year anniversary as an actor. They had joined his on-tact fan meeting, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and spoke about their friendship, among other subjects. They had also featured in Peakboy's music video Gyopo Hairstyle this year.

Also read: BTS: Jungkook writes lyrics of K-pop group's upcoming song, RM and Suga discuss new album on In The Soop. Watch

Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik made his K-drama comeback with Happiness last week. The drama, which marks his first show since he got discharged from the military, also stars Han Hyo‑joo.

BTS singer V, on the other hand, along with the other members of BTS, are preparing for their first in-person concert in Los Angeles. The event will take place later this month.