Sorab Bedi reacts to trolling over his comments on Sanchita Ugale after her death: ‘Itna bedil nahi hoon…’

Actor Sorab Bedi has broken his silence after facing a wave of trolling over remarks he made following the death of his Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star Sanchita Ugale. Addressing the backlash, the actor has now clarified his statement and urged people not to misinterpret his words.

Sorab Bedi reacts to trolling

Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale worked together in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

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Sanchita was found dead at her Mumbai residence on Sunday in an alleged case of suicide. On Monday, Sorab spoke to the paparazzi about her death, revealing he had spoken to Sanchita just two days before her death. Sorab also opened up about Sanchita’s state of mind in her final days. He told the paparazzi that she had been troubled and worried, saying “pareshan thi wo bechari (She was under stress)”.

Following this, Sorab found himself at the receiving end of online criticism for his comments. Later, the actor took to Instagram Stories to react to the trolling and defend himself.

He shared a video with a caption that read, “Bhai soch samajh ke bola karo please (please think and speak).”

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{{^usCountry}} In the clip, Sorab explained what happened during the interaction with paparazzi. According to Sorab, several photographers were trying to talk to him at the same time, and not every question was clearly audible amid the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, Sorab explained what happened during the interaction with paparazzi. According to Sorab, several photographers were trying to talk to him at the same time, and not every question was clearly audible amid the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Bhai mere pas na woh bahut sari paps baat karni aayi thi toh uske baad na aapko har kisi ke questions nahi sunte hain (There were so many paparazzi trying to talk to me, and in that situation, you can't pay attention to everyone's questions)," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bhai mere pas na woh bahut sari paps baat karni aayi thi toh uske baad na aapko har kisi ke questions nahi sunte hain (There were so many paparazzi trying to talk to me, and in that situation, you can't pay attention to everyone's questions)," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He claimed one paparazzo asked him, “Woh aapko call kyun kar rahi thi?". Explaining his response, Sorab said, “Maine bola tha woh Sanchita mujhe bahut din se call kar rahi hai, main Siliguri mein tha tab bhi hamari baat hui thi (I had said that Sanchita had been calling me for quite some time. We had even spoken when I was in Siliguri)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed one paparazzo asked him, “Woh aapko call kyun kar rahi thi?". Explaining his response, Sorab said, “Maine bola tha woh Sanchita mujhe bahut din se call kar rahi hai, main Siliguri mein tha tab bhi hamari baat hui thi (I had said that Sanchita had been calling me for quite some time. We had even spoken when I was in Siliguri)." {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the trolling, Sorab said, “Itna bedil main bhi nahi hoon… Har cheez ko galat mat liya karo yaar. Itna bewakoof main bhi nahi hoon aur itna bedil mai bhi nahi hoon… Tumhe pata hai ke woh meri kitni achi dost thi ya nahi thi (Don't take everything the wrong way, yaar. I'm not that foolish, and I'm not that heartless either. Do you even know how close a friend she was to me or not?).”

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While clarifying his side of the story, Sorab also posted another video on Instagram Stories. The clip showed the situation he was dealing with at the time, with several paparazzi surrounding him and recording his reaction.

Sanchita Ugale's death

Sanchita was known for her work on TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. News agency ANI reported that, according to police, the incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 PM on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

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On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons. Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Sanchita was known for her role as Diya Tandon in the TV serial Kumkum Bhagya. Sanchita also featured in some films, portraying the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and made an appearance alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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