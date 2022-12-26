Shivam Sharma says he's ‘male Rakhi Sawant’: I don't need to win, I can just appear on reality shows to entertain people

Shivam Sharma, who appeared on Kangana Ranaut's reality series Lock Upp earlier this year, has said that he is the male version of Rakhi Sawant. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Shivam has said he will keep making re-appearances on reality shows instead of winning just one season. Shivam has now made his entry on Splitsvilla X4, years after he first appeared on the dating reality show. (Also read: Lock Upp day 67: Shivam Sharma blushes while talking about Sara Khan)

Asked about his entry on Splitsvilla as a wild card entry, Shivam said, “When I came on Splitsvilla (season 13) last time, I could not win. I know I am an entertainment package, and I can evoke all emotions, not just laughter. People liked me. Had I won the show last time, I would not have come back. You know, how Rakhi Sawant keeps coming back on Bigg Boss because she did not win her season. Had she won it, who knows, would she be returning for all these seasons?”

He added, “This (returning on Splitsvilla) is a trophy for me and now I feel it was good I did not win. I wouldn't have had this second chance otherwise. I am male Rakhi Sawant. I do not need to win, I will just appear on reality shows and entertain them.” He also said that he should marry as he was a 30-year-old now.

Talking about fellow contestant Uorfi Javed, he said, “I am my own fav, I liked her as a mischief maker. (As for being apprehensive), people have created an image (for her). This judgemental janta (public) is forever ready to pass judgements on any social media post. Jaise shadiyo me sab enjoy karenge lekin jaate jaate nuks nikal hi dena hai (people enjoy wedding parties but will also point out some shortcomings by the end of it all). If Uorfi is happy with what she is doing, and she has 6 lakh people liking her posts, then it is good. We can't be bothered about what people think about us. She is happy, [as] she is working. Maybe she getting negative fame, like Elon Musk but she is impressing her target audience.”

He also said that his ideal partner is his mom because “she knows what I want to eat without saying anything”. He added, “I think the ideal romantic equation, it should be shaadi. But Sidharth Malhotra took away Kiara Advani, Vicky got Katrina Kaif. I should also get married. The important parts trust, respect and loyalty. And, yes, I love gifting so it is essential that I gift them diamond necklace on Karwa Chauth or Valentine's [Day.”

What was the best gift he ever gave? Shivam recalled his college days in response and said, “I once gifted my girl a watch and then I gave a ring to a girl. In fact, that was quite the event. We were in college and I got the ring for her. I asked her to stand on ground floor and tied a thread on her finger. I then went upstairs, held the tread in a slant manner and slid the ring through the thread. Now that I think about it, that was some filmy stunt I pulled.” He added that he even took same day trips up and down from Mumbai to Delhi when his girlfriend was cheating on him.

Asked about the best and worst moments of 2022, Shivam said, “Best moment was definitely (appearing on a show like) Lock Upp. I was not ready to do the show initially. I was like ‘I have been on MTV, why should I go for a show that will be aired on OTT. And, that on Alt Balaji’, the platform did not have much of a pull at the time and MX Player was yet to come onboard.”

He added, “Then the director told me ‘kaano me se khoon nikal jaega agar barta doon host kaun hai (Your ears will bleed if I tell you who is the host)'. And then I was told it is Kangana Ranaut, and I was like, that is some mistake I was about to commit'. So I went ahead for the show. Lock Upp was my life's best moment. Everything was good this year so nothing like worst moment.”

