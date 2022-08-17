Lock Upp's Anjali Arora reacts to obscene MMS video circulating in her name: 'I don’t know why they are doing this'

Anjali Arora has broken her silence after an obscene video was recently circulated online in her name. The video of a girl with Anjali's face edited on it has been doing rounds on the internet with her name in recent weeks. She said those who are not able to compete with her have created this scandal. Also Read| Anjali Arora's relatives would tell her parents ‘naach ke naak kata rahi hai’

She also shared that the video had first originated while she was still inside Lock Upp. The Instagram influencer revealed that her family had lodged complaints in connection with the video while she was still on the show. She noted that her boyfriend Akash Arora also supported her in this situation.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali teared up as she opened up about the controversy and the hate comments she had been getting over the past few weeks. She said, "I don’t know why they are doing this. They are using my face and my name and saying this is Anjali. They are the ones who have made me famous. They also have a family as I do. My family also gets to see such videos."

She added, "Even if you want to defame anyone, why would you do it this way? I am not that person in the video, what have I done to anyone?...I am very strong, but when someone says something to my parents...They don't say anything to me, but I feel very bad that they have to hear this because of me."

Anjali also spoke about the incident in a recent conversation with the paparazzi. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Anjali said, "Those who can't reach your level start defaming you. People can do whatever they want to do. I f***ing don't care about anyone."

Anjali became an internet sensation after a clip of her dancing on the trending reel Kacha Badam went viral. Earlier this year, she emerged as the second-runner-up on Lock Upp. After coming out of the show, Anjali appeared in music videos for Sufi Sufi and Saiyaan. She has another music video lined up for release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON