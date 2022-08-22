Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay Singha as host in MTV Splitsvilla 14, sad fans say 'show will never be the same'

MTV India’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla is all set for a new season. The last season was hosted by Sunny leone and Rannvijay Singha but this season has a new host. Arjun Bijlani will be hosting the show with Sunny. Rannvijay had earlier also stepped down as a host from MTV's Roadies. Splitsvilla 13 was telecast last year and Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput won the show together. Also Read: Sonu Sood steps in as Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies. Twitter reacts

Talking about the show and his entry as the co-host, Arjun Bijlani has said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Splitsvilla X4! The show has always been such a massive hit with the youth, and I’ve always loved its game-changing concept. As my fans know, I’m always up for new and fun stuff, so I’m super excited to take up this mantle. I’m definitely looking forward to taking the entertainment quotient a notch up with my lovely co-host, Sunny, for the new season. I’m sure fans are going to love it!”

Sunny Leone said, "I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I’m sure we’re going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience to watch.”

Rannvijay had hosted the inaugural season of Splitsvilla, which aired in 2008. He then made a comeback to hosting in the eighth season in 2015 and had hosted every season since. Sunny has hosted the show since season 7.

One Twitter user reacted to the news and wrote, “Roadies and Splitsvilla will never be the same for me again. Can't imagine without Rannvijay. In fact, my love for MTV is only coz of Rannvijay." Another one wished Karan Kundrra could host the new season and wrote, “Meh kinda wanna Karan (Kundrra) to do it because he’d slay. And I miss him on MTV (much better than Colors) but also it cannot be Splitsvilla without Rannvijay man."

Arjun made his acting debut with Balaji Telefilms' television show Kartika in 2004. He later appeared in shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted several reality shows such as Dance Deewane, Dance Deewane 2, Kitchen Champion 5, India's Got Talent 9, and more.

