Sreejita De marries Michael Blohm-Pape in white ceremony in German chapel. See pics

Actor Sreejita De has shared the first official pictures from her wedding ceremony in Germany. She took to Instagram to share the beautiful photos from her white wedding with boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape which was officiated in a stunning chapel. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De to marry fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1)

The dreamy wedding pics

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape are married.

Sharing the photos Sreejita wrote, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand.” The first photo showed her and Michael looking at the altar in the church. She is in a pristine white gown while he is in a black suit. The second photo offers a better look at their faces. Sreejita has minimal makeup on and is wearing a diamond necklace. The third picture shows them sharing a kiss after the ceremony.

Many celebrities wished the couple on their big day. Sreejita's Bigg Boss co-contestant Shiv Thakare wrote, “Congratulations.” Archana Gautam wrote, “Congratulations yara.” Actor Narayani Shastri commented, “Congratulations my love.” A fan wrote, “Sooooo pretty congratulations to both of you.”

What she planned for the wedding

Speaking to Hindustan Times about her wedding, Sreejita had said, “My idea was always to have an intimate, close-knit wedding. The wedding in Hamburg will be held on July 1 whereas in October end, we will organise the rituals in India, and of course, with a long list of ceremonies. My sasural people are way too excited for the Indian wedding function as they want to be part of all the rituals including haldi, mehendi. I am tired of explaining the purpose of all the ceremonies."

Experience with Bigg Boss

Sreejita took part in Bigg Boss 16 and Michael even paid her a visit inside the home during her stay in the house. Speaking about the Bigg Boss experience, she said to HT, “There is no script, and you are left to live with people you might know a bit or don’t know at all. But it was fun, I enjoyed it because I always find my tribe. And I don’t carry the baggage of negativity. If I get to work with people with whom I don’t gel at some point, I will still manage without slightest of apprehension.”

