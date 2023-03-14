Sreejita De is planning honeymoon but, wants to 'work soon'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De has said that she plans to go on a honeymoon right after her wedding in July, but will also return to India soon so that she can resume work. She added that she will be in India "for the next four-five years". (Also read: Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De to marry fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1)

Sreejita confirmed on February 15 this year that she will get married to her fiance Michael Blohm-Pape. She plans a German wedding in his native country on July 1 and a Bengali wedding, that will take place in India, is also scheduled for later this year.

Talking about her honeymoon plans, Sreejita told ETimes, "Yes, We are planning our honeymoon but I also really want to get back to work soon. Be it a fiction or nonfiction show, I want to join work soon. Honeymoon we might go to Maldives but after the Bengali wedding. For the next 4-5 years I am very much in India and I love my profession, acting. I love playing different characters and entertaining the audience."

She also shared details of the upcoming wedding preparations and said that only dates and locations have been finalised for both German and Bengali weddings. She added that the German wedding will take place in Hamburg while their Indian wedding is slated for Goa. She also said that he friends from Bigg Boss 16 - Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have also promised to attend her German wedding.

Michael had proposed to Sreejita last year in January, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, few years after first meeting in 2019. Recalling her first Valentine's Day with him, Sreejita had told Hindustan Times, “I remember we had decided no gifts for each other, but I eventually got him a cap, which to date he has never worn. We went out for dinner in Bandra, and I remember he told his sister about me on the same day. There was a picture of me kissing his hands and that was the first picture of him that was posted on my Instagram.”

Sreejita and Michael also talked about each other. She said that he has brought stability to her life, while he claimed she had brought optimism to his life.

Last week, Sreejita shared a video on her Instagram, informing her fans that she celebrated her Holi in Germany this year.

