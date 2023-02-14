Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De to marry fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1 (Exclusive)

As the world celebrates love today, actor Sreejita De is set to take her romance with her fiance Michael Blohm-Pape to another stage. The actor exclusively reveals to us that she will get married to Pape on July 1 in Germany, the to-be groom’s native country. The traditional Indian wedding may take place in October-November, later this year.

An elated De, who was last seen in the latest season of Bigg Boss, shares, “It is not going to be a fusion wedding. The first one will be a proper traditional German wedding. Then we will have an Indian way, Bengali wedding, which will be in India; maybe in Goa or Kolkata. That’s yet to be decided. The German wedding is in Germany.”

Pape, 33 , went down on his knees to propose De, 33, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France last year in January. The two met each other in January 2019 and celebrated their first Valentine’s Day within a month of their dating. “I remember we had decided no gifts for each other, but I eventually got him a cap, which to date he has never worn,” quips De, to which Pape, adds, “I still have it with me though.” De further recalls, “We went out for dinner in Bandra, and I remember he told his sister about me on the same day. There was a picture of me kissing his hands and that was the first picture of him that was posted on my Instagram.”

Talking about each other, the Nazar actor reveals how Pape has brought stability in her life, while the latter shares that she gave him a more optimistic approach in life. “I have always been realistic, but she got me into spirituality, energy and optimism.”