Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De with finance spotted at Bigg Boss 16 bash hosted by Shekhar Suman. Watch

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been spotted out and about in Mumbai since the finale of Bigg Boss 16 earlier this month. On Thursday, the actor was seen at a party in Mumbai that was hosted by actor Shekhar Suman, who made several appearances on Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka was joined by fellow Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare at the bash. Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma were also seen. Sreejita was joined by her fiancé Michael-Blohm Pape. Also read: Farah Khan, Sania Mirza party with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam. Watch

Paparazzi and fan pages shared videos of Priyanka, Sreejita and other Bigg Boss 16 contestants arriving for the party. Priyanka, who is rumoured to have landed a role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki, wore a little black dress with slit for the party. Sreejita also wore a black party outfit – crop top with shorts. Shiv, too, was seen posing for paparazzi at the venue, and also clicked photos with a young fan, and even picked her up in his arms. He wore a black and grey shirt with white trousers. Soundarya arrived at the party in a shimmery silver dress.

After the Bigg Boss 16 finale on February 12 that was hosted by Salman Khan, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan threw a Bigg Boss 16 bash at her house. Uploading a short clip from night on Instagram, she wrote, "Party of the year!!" In the video, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sajid Khan, who is Farah Khan's younger brother, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others were seen grooving to the Bigg Boss anthem of this season.

"My favorite show, mandli (group) rocks... MC Stan singing anthem for the first time," read the caption of her video, which showed Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan mouthing the lyrics of the anthem, a first for the rapper, who throughout his Bigg Boss stay had refrained from singing it. The the video also showed the 'mandli' gang – Abdu, Stan, Nimrit, Sajid and Shiv – get together with the other contestants such as Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma.

