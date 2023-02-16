Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam says ‘maine dimag ka use nhi kiya,’ praises Shiv Thakare for reaching Top 2 position

Bigg Boss 16 came to an eventful close when host Salman Khan declared MC Stan as the winner of the season, beating contestant Shiv Thakare in the finale. Now, in a recent interview fellow contestant Archana Gautam has shared her thoughts on the show and why she thinks Shiv went as far ahead as the finale. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan says he can't be friends with Archana Gautam after show: 'Bohut flip hoti hai')

Throughout the show, Archana and Shiv have had several arguments and fights, at one instance even grabbing him by the neck during a captaincy task. Recently she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that surprised viewers, where both Bigg Boss 16 rivals can be seen dancing closely on the song Jawani Janeman. She captioned the video, "enjoyed dance with @farahkhankunder & @shivthakare9". The video is from Farah Khan's party which she hosted after MC Stan was declared as the winner.

Now in a recent interaction with media, which was posted by the paparazzi account on Instagram, Archana details why Shiv went ahead of her in the show. She says, "Jo Shiv he, usme ek plus point ye tha ki woh Marathi Bigg Boss jeet ke aya he, toh usko pata he ki usko kaise kaise kya karna he kya nahi karna he. Usne dimag ka use kiya isliye woh top two mein tha. Aur rahi baat meri, meine dimag ka use hi nahi kiya." (With Shiv, he had an advantage that he already had won Bigg Boss Marathi, so he knew what to do and what not to do now in the show. He used his brain and went to top two. Meanwhile, I never used my brain."

Archana was one of the finalists to get eliminated from the show a few days ago. After winning the show, MC Stan was greeted by Shiv Thakare who gave him a tight hug and posed for the paparazzi together. MC Stan has recently said that he would never want to meet or be in touch with Archana after the show because she changes her side every five minutes. He also said that he initially couldn't believe when host Salman Khan called out his name as the winner.

