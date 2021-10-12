Srishty Rode answers fan’s question on ‘fight’ with Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 14 winner reacts

Srishty Rode conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and was asked about her ‘fight’ with Rubina Dilaik. “Heard that you and Rubina had a fight and you are not friends,” one fan asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting a photo with Rubina, Srishty joked, “Yes, we are enemies now. Hai na @rubinadilaik?” She added the song Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera in the background. Rubina shared Srishty’s answer on Instagram Stories along with a bunch of laughing emojis. “Hahahahaha. And we fought for???” she asked.

Srishty Rode and Rubina Dilaik have known each other for several years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla share a close bond with Srishty. While the couple was participating in Bigg Boss 14, she would often share messages of support for them.

In January, Srishty shared a picture with Rubina and Abhinav, and wrote in an Instagram post, “I’ve known Rubina for 10 years and Abhinav for 5 years and they have been my constant ever since! Hence I can vouch on their authenticity! And I would just like to say that I’m proud of them. They have been playing the game with dignity and grace. More power to you guys. @rubinadilaik @ashukla09.”

Rubina won Bigg Boss 14. Srishty, meanwhile, was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 12.

In August, Rubina expressed her one regret while she was on Bigg Boss 14. She said that she should have walked out of the show with Abhinav after his ‘unfair’ eviction. She added that she was so pained at the time it happened that she did not have ‘clarity of thoughts’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Srishty Rode undergoes surgery, shares video from hospital and says she is ‘recovering’

“Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated! Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of ‘less competent’ members who were not even in the race, and had clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn’t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}