Srishty Rode undergoes surgery, shares video from hospital and says she is ‘recovering’

Television actor Srishty Rode, who was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 12, underwent surgery recently. She shared a video from the hospital and said that though she is still admitted, she is ‘recovering’.

Srishty Rode could be seen wearing a hospital gown, with a mask, as she lay on a hospital bed and smiled. She also flashed a peace sign for the camera. “Just before I went in for the surgery! It’s been 5 days! Still in the hospital but recovering! Thank you so much for the good wishes,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Srishty Rode shared a video from the hospital on Instagram Stories.





It appears that Srishty asked her fans to ‘wish (her) luck’ before the procedure. In an Instagram post shared five days ago, she dropped a picture from a photoshoot and wrote, “The Caption Has Nothing to do with the picture! :- WISH ME LUCK.” However, she did not reveal any details at the time.





Srishty made her small screen debut with a cameo in Kuchh Is Tara. She has since starred in shows such as Yeh Ishq Haaye, Shobha Somnath Ki, Saraswatichandra and Ishqbaaz. In 2018, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman Khan.

Earlier this year, Srishty called her season of Bigg Boss ‘boring’ and said that she could not display her ‘real side’ to the audience. In an interview with a leading daily, she was asked if she was glad to be a part of Bigg Boss 12, and she said, “Not really. I feel I was in the wrong season. My season was boring and I couldn’t put my best foot forward. There were jodis and I felt left out because everyone had some connection with each other. I couldn’t show my real side to people which is very bubbly and lively, so if given another chance, I would like to show that side to people.”