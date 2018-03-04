TV show Ishqbaaz producer Sanjay Bairagi commits suicide

The supervising producer of TV show Ishqbaaz, Sanjay Bairagi, committed suicide on Friday. The 40-year-old jumped off the 16th floor of a building in Malad West’s Silicon Park, police said.

Earlier it was thought that he lost balance and fell off the building after suffering a cardiac arrest, but primary investigation revealed that he committed suicide. A suicide note has also been found that suggested that Bairagi might have ended his own life.

On the day of the fateful accident, Bairagi had gone to play Holi with his friends and family members. He even uploaded pictures with his loved ones on social media.

According to a report in Spotboye.com, Bairagi was suffering from financial crisis. The site also talked to Gul Khan, the producer of the show.

“Sanjay was an efficient worker and was controlling the entire production work. He wasn’t directly reporting to me hence I wouldn’t know the cause of death. We (the team) went to the funeral yesterday and have still not recovered from what we saw,” it quoted Khan as saying.

Ishqbaaz, that airs on Star Plus started off as the story of three brothers with different philosophies in life, but later turned into a love story between Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna).