Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12, says 'I was in the wrong season'
- Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
Actor Srishty Rode has said that she regrets participating in Bigg Boss 12, as it was 'the wrong season' for her. She said that for multiple reasons, she wasn't able to flourish on the show, and would welcome a second chance.
Srishty, in an interview, said that her season of Bigg Boss had a mix of 'commoners and celebrities', which made it difficult to settle in.
She told The Times of India, "I feel my season was very different from this season because in season 12 we had commoners and celebrities, a mix of both whereas there were only celebs in this one. I feel that this itself makes a lot of difference because celebrities have a certain image among audiences which they have to constantly stick to, along with being real and honest to people which I feel is difficult. On the other hand, commoners have a good chance to create a certain image for themselves on this big platform."
Srishty said that this season has posed its own set of challenges, including constant exits and entries. She said that she isn't in favour of contestants leaving the show, only to return some time later.
Asked if she was glad to be a part of Bigg Boss 12, she said, "Not really. I feel I was in the wrong season. My season was boring and I couldn’t put my best foot forward. There were jodis and I felt left out because everyone had some connection with each other. I couldn’t show my real side to people which is very bubbly and lively, so if given another chance, I would like to show that side to people."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 finale poll: Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant or Rahul Vaidya; vote for your favourite
Bigg Boss 14 is all set to conclude on Sunday, with Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli having made it to the finale.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee poked fun at Nikki Tamboli for fighting with her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, during Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12
- Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim and Kanye West file for divorce: The Beginning and end of the power couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti says Rakhi's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm
- Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manu on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'I'm very much friends with her'
- Manu Punjabi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but had to quit after he had a strong pancreatic attack, has addressed rumours suggesting that Nikki Tamboli and he are dating.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Rubina should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman to her heart of gold
- Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra stayed in limelight
- Bigg Boss 14 saw people finding love and a married couple rediscovering love. Take a look at Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra and Jasmin-Aly's stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 136: Nikki fights with Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Rubina Dilaik 'very cunning' and Nikki Tamboli ill-mannered. She said that neither of them deserved to win Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drashti Dhami: More than missing being on screen, I missed not acting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV will never be old school: Kanica Maheshwari!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Possessive Eijaz Khan pulls Pavitra Punia away from man she hugged, won't let go
- Videos of Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, in the clingy stage of their relationship, have arrived online. Watch as he gets possessive on seeing her hug another person.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz reveals why he could not re-enter BB 14 after finishing prior commitments
- Eijaz Khan, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 last month due to prior professional commitments, did not return on the show even after wrapping them up. Here is why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox