Srishty Rode participated in Bigg Boss 12.
tv

Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12, says 'I was in the wrong season'

  • Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:19 PM IST

Actor Srishty Rode has said that she regrets participating in Bigg Boss 12, as it was 'the wrong season' for her. She said that for multiple reasons, she wasn't able to flourish on the show, and would welcome a second chance.

Srishty, in an interview, said that her season of Bigg Boss had a mix of 'commoners and celebrities', which made it difficult to settle in.

She told The Times of India, "I feel my season was very different from this season because in season 12 we had commoners and celebrities, a mix of both whereas there were only celebs in this one. I feel that this itself makes a lot of difference because celebrities have a certain image among audiences which they have to constantly stick to, along with being real and honest to people which I feel is difficult. On the other hand, commoners have a good chance to create a certain image for themselves on this big platform."


Srishty said that this season has posed its own set of challenges, including constant exits and entries. She said that she isn't in favour of contestants leaving the show, only to return some time later.

Asked if she was glad to be a part of Bigg Boss 12, she said, "Not really. I feel I was in the wrong season. My season was boring and I couldn’t put my best foot forward. There were jodis and I felt left out because everyone had some connection with each other. I couldn’t show my real side to people which is very bubbly and lively, so if given another chance, I would like to show that side to people."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 finale poll: Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant or Rahul Vaidya; vote for your favourite

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to conclude on Sunday, with Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli having made it to the finale.

