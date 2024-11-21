Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series felt 'like going home', Jude Law says

Reuters |
Nov 21, 2024 09:40 PM IST

TELEVISION-STAR WARS/SKELETON CREW (TV):'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series felt 'like going home', Jude Law sa

By Hanna Rantala

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series felt 'like going home', Jude Law says
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series felt 'like going home', Jude Law says

LONDON, - The latest addition to the "Star Wars" franchise introduces a new sense of playfulness into the universe by turning children into the protagonists, actor Jude Law says.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is an eight-episode live-action series following four youngsters who go on a thrilling and terrifying adventure after getting lost in a treacherous galaxy. Looking for a way back home, the foursome run into Law's mysterious character Jod Na Nawood, who proposes a partnership.

"I love the concept. I loved the idea of making kids the protagonists because it sort of drew on the innocence and added a little bit of playfulness back into the experience," said Law at a launch event in London's Trafalgar Square on Thursday.

Stepping into the "Star Wars" world felt "oddly familiar", the British actor, 51, said.

"It's been in my life since I was an infant and so the galaxy, for all its vastness, was weirdly like going home. I was like 'I know this place, I know these creatures'," said Law.

Like their characters, the show's young cast embarked on an exciting journey of their own, shooting the series on technologically advanced sets, including the Volume, a circular soundstage with LED panel screens.

"The sets were really realistic, especially the Volume. It felt like I was really in the Star Wars galaxy," said Kyriana Kratter, who portrays KB. "It was an actor's dream."

The series' creators, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, drew inspiration from cult 1980s movies they grew up watching. Adding new elements to the "Star Wars" universe was both an honour and scary, they said.

"It's a massive opportunity. I think what we were excited about was the ability to show the same 'Star Wars' galaxy that we already know and love, but through a new perspective, which is through the eyes of four 10-year-old kids," said Watts, director of three "Spider-Man" movies.

"It's the perfect on-ramp for a new generation," actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, 14, added.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" starts streaming on Disney on Dec. 3. Walt Disney Co

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On