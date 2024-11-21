By Hanna Rantala 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series felt 'like going home', Jude Law says

LONDON, - The latest addition to the "Star Wars" franchise introduces a new sense of playfulness into the universe by turning children into the protagonists, actor Jude Law says.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is an eight-episode live-action series following four youngsters who go on a thrilling and terrifying adventure after getting lost in a treacherous galaxy. Looking for a way back home, the foursome run into Law's mysterious character Jod Na Nawood, who proposes a partnership.

"I love the concept. I loved the idea of making kids the protagonists because it sort of drew on the innocence and added a little bit of playfulness back into the experience," said Law at a launch event in London's Trafalgar Square on Thursday.

Stepping into the "Star Wars" world felt "oddly familiar", the British actor, 51, said.

"It's been in my life since I was an infant and so the galaxy, for all its vastness, was weirdly like going home. I was like 'I know this place, I know these creatures'," said Law.

Like their characters, the show's young cast embarked on an exciting journey of their own, shooting the series on technologically advanced sets, including the Volume, a circular soundstage with LED panel screens.

"The sets were really realistic, especially the Volume. It felt like I was really in the Star Wars galaxy," said Kyriana Kratter, who portrays KB. "It was an actor's dream."

The series' creators, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, drew inspiration from cult 1980s movies they grew up watching. Adding new elements to the "Star Wars" universe was both an honour and scary, they said.

"It's a massive opportunity. I think what we were excited about was the ability to show the same 'Star Wars' galaxy that we already know and love, but through a new perspective, which is through the eyes of four 10-year-old kids," said Watts, director of three "Spider-Man" movies.

"It's the perfect on-ramp for a new generation," actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, 14, added.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" starts streaming on Disney on Dec. 3. Walt Disney Co

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.