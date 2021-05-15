Step inside Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s white and pink ‘Instagrammable’ bedroom. Watch video

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, in her new vlog entry, took fans on a virtual tour of her bedroom. The room was done up in shades of white and pink, and she revealed that she could not make it ‘very pink’ as she shares it with her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary.

Debina began by saying that she wanted her bedroom to be Instagram-worthy. “Isn’t it Instagrammable? Every single frame is worth clicking a picture and being put up on Instagram. That is exactly how I wanted my house to be,” she said, adding, “I was very clear that my bedroom would be all white and pink.”

First, Debina showed fans her dressing table, which has a vanity mirror, the lights on which change colours. She also gave them a glimpse of her collection of perfumes and make-up products. She clarified, “It looks like pink is my favourite colour. Indeed it is not. It is only my favourite colour as far as my bedroom is concerned.”

Right by the dressing table was a mini-fridge, which doubles up as her ‘beauty fridge’. It contains her face rollers and products such as toning solutions.

Debina has a storage cupboard on the left side of the bed, which has her extra make-up boxes, hairstyling tools and even a few handbags. The bed itself is a low one, with a thick, 21-inch mattress.





“I made the bed out of cloth, I did not make it very woody or use any sunmica or any kind of paint. The headboard is made of fabric and I have used a very light colour. I know it is very difficult to maintain but I really wanted something very light, bright and happy. I wanted my bedroom pink. Obviously, I share this bedroom with my husband so I cannot make it very, very pink. I have just used a hint of pink only on the two borders,” she said. Above the headboard is a custom-made flamingo wallpaper.

On Gurmeet’s side of the bed is a little bookshelf, which has the books he is currently reading. The couple has a full-fledged library in a different room.

Debina then showed fans the curtains and revealed that she converted the extra material from them into a bed runner and cushions. The room also has a full-length mirror.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON