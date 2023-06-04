Stirring the pot! Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna tease cooking show after exiting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lights, camera, culinary action! Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, the beloved former stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, might be spicing things up with their own cooking show, according to their daughter's tantalizing hint. Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, the beloved former stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the couple's talented firstborn, dropped the bombshell at The Crowded Room premiere, where she graced the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Henry Eikenberry. When asked about her parents' next move, Delilah coyly spilled the beans, exclaiming, "There's a show! It involves cooking. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but there you go."

While the details of this potential culinary venture remain shrouded in secrecy, one thing is clear: Delilah won't be donning an apron on the small screen alongside her famous parents. The "Nothing Lasts Forever" songstress made it known that she won't be included in the show's cast.

After a remarkable eight-year run on RHOBH, Rinna, the 59-year-old beauty entrepreneur, confirmed her departure from the Bravo hit in January. She expressed gratitude for the experience and her excitement for what lies ahead, signaling a new chapter in her career.

Since bidding farewell to the world of reality television, Rinna has been relishing her off-camera life. From exploring the streets of Paris to attending glamorous fashion shows, she described this period as heavenly. In a candid interview with Us, the Veronica Mars alum shared, "I'm having so much fun and this is all about fun and party time off. I mean, it's perfect. Couldn't have come at a better time."

Rinna further revealed that she has been enjoying quality time with her longtime partner, Harry Hamlin, 71, and their two daughters, Delilah and Amelia Gray, 21, who occasionally made appearances on RHOBH. While the family continues to create treasured memories together, Rinna remained uncertain about the possibility of another reality TV venture.

"Well, gosh, I never say never. I never say never ever to anything," Rinna confessed. "You just never know. I mean, everybody's busy right now doing their own thing. Delilah's releasing her first song, which is very exciting. And Amelia's got her career all over the world, and Harry's working on Mayfair Witches. So I couldn't really even get everybody together at this point."

As fans eagerly await further details about the Hamlin-Rinna culinary project, it seems the family is savoring their time away from the cameras while pursuing their individual passions. Stay tuned for a delectable twist in their already captivating journey. Bon appétit!