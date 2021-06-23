Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, hints at 'difference of opinion'

Sudhanshu Pandey has addressed rumours of a rift between him and his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly. He said that there is 'nothing wrong' between them, and that a 'difference of opinion' isn't unusual, but calling it a 'rift' is too drastic.

In an interview, Sudhanshu Pandey reasoned that they haven't been sharing posts featuring each other on social media because their characters in Anupamaa are no longer together. He didn't tag Rupali Ganguly in a recent social media post, leading to further speculation.

"These are such silly things that people create. I don’t even understand how their minds work. How will I achieve anything in my career by untagging someone?" he told a leading daily. "Generally, the practice is to tag people who are associated with the picture and mostly I copy-paste the link I get from someone on my social media. When the show started, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married in the show. Now, I am married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), so obviously, to promote the track, we will post videos together.”

He continued, "Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. There are so many times when you don’t agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. And that happens not only with actors working on the sets, it also happens between two individuals at home. Rift or cold war are too strong words to use.”

Earlier in the week, actor Madalsa Sharma had dismissed the rumours as 'rubbish'. It was speculated that two factions had been created on the sets of Anupamaa. Reports suggested that Rupali, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne had formed one group while Sudhanshu, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa and Paras Kalnawat were in the other group.