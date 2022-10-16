Sudhanshu Pandey not putting music on backburner for acting

Sudhanshu Pandey loves being an actor, but does that mean his love for music will now take a back seat? Not really. In fact, he is working on a bunch of new songs that are all set to release soon.

“It has been a fantastic journey as an actor and a singer. I’ve learned and gained so much from all this. The songs that we made, people still remember all the songs and even they even remember the lyrics. We must have made some sort of a deep impact on people’s minds with our music,” Pandey says, adding that he would love to continue to weave the bond further by creating new tunes and rhythms.

But do you plan to release more songs as a single? “Yes, I do. In fact, I have been planning something for a while now. I released a solo single a few years ago. But after that, I was busy with my acting projects, and then Covid-19 came. So everything got delayed a little bit, but I’m now working on something, and hopefully, something will work out,” reveals the actor.

Now, he plans to balance acting with music, without any long gaps. “I will keep my focus on acting as well. I don’t know if I need to really strike a balance here. But I will keep doing both of the things simultaneously. I think I can do justice to the other form of art that I have been associated with. I’ll try to give my best whatever I can,” he says while signing off.