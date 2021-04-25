Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sugandha Mishra shows off her mehendi, gets flying kisses from Sanket Bhosale. Watch video from pre-wedding function
Sugandha Mishra shows off her mehendi, gets flying kisses from Sanket Bhosale. Watch video from pre-wedding function

Ahead of Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale’s wedding on April 26, the groom shared a video from the mehendi ceremony. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are getting married on April 26.

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are set to tie the knot on Monday, April 26. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Sanket shared a video from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram Reels.

The video is a recording of a video call between the two. It begins with him gesturing to her that she looked good and blowing kisses. Sugandha showed him the mehendi on her hands. He, too, showed her the mehendi applied on his hands. The song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge could be heard playing and the caption read, “Mehendi laga ke rakhna @sugandhamishra23.”

Fans congratulated Sugandha and Sanket in the comments section and sent them love. “Favorite couple,” one wrote, while another commented, “U guys are so cute.” Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Earlier this month, Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement on Instagram with pictures from a romantic photoshoot. While she looked forward to ‘forever’ with him, he said that he found his ‘sunshine’.

Also read | Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala talks about her longest relationship: ‘Today, he’s married with children’

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanket opened up about get pre-wedding jitters. “It feels like what Modi ji and Salman bhai didn’t do, I am going to do that. That’s a big thing. I am getting jitters, but it’s also a very nice feeling. Finally, it’s happening,” he said.

Sanket revealed that he was set to marry Sugandha last year but their plans were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he added.

