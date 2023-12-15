Suhana Khan gives wrong answer to question about Shah Rukh Khan on KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan says: Beti ko pata nahi

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 with her The Archies team. In a hilarious turn of events, when host Amitabh Bachchan asked Suhana a question about her father, she got it wrong. (Also Read | Suhana Khan reminds Amitabh Bachchan of how he played Shah Rukh Khan's father on screen, makes a request on KBC)

What was question about Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 15 sets.

On the show, Amitabh asked Suhana during the Super Sandook segment, "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?" The options were: A) Padma Shri, (B) Legion of Honour, (C), L'Etoile d'Or and (D) Volpi Cup. Suhana replied, "Padma Shri." The correct answer to the question was (D) Volpi Cup.

How Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Suhana's wrong answer

Reacting to Suhana's answer, her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina asked, "How could you get that wrong?" Teasing Suhana, Amitabh said, “Beti ko pata nahi hai ki pita ko kya mila hai (The daughter doesn't know what the father has received).”

He also said, "Keval baap ne itna hi bata ke bheja hai ki wo saamne baitha hai usne tumhare baap ka kirdaar adaa kiya hai. Toh unko bol dena ki bhaiyya jara aaram se sawaal pucho. Abhi itna aaram se sawaal pucha phir bhi uska jawab nahi de payi ye (The father has sent her only by telling that the person sitting in front of her has played the role of his dad. So tell him to ask easy questions. Now, I asked an easy question, but still you couldn't answer)."

Amitabh asked Suhana about Shah Rukh's advice

Amitabh had also asked Suhana if Shah Rukh gave her any advice before coming on KBC 15. She said, "Unhone kahan ki aapko bas yaad dila du ki aapne unke father ka role play kiya hai toh ask me easy questions (He asked me to remind you that you have payed his father onscreen and hence ask easy questions)". Amitabh played the role of Shah Rukh's father in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The KBC host also asked Suhana what advice she got from Shah Rukh before making her Bollywood debut. Suhana responded, "I am a bit embarrassed after the wrong answer. But he told me to listen to two voices--the director and your heart and the rest will fall into place."

About Suhana

Suhana recently starred in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. The film also featured Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. It is a coming-of-age musical and follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton in the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The Netflix film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

