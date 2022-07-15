Suman Gupta: One should stop looking for friendships in the industry

Actor Suman Gupta asserts that the entertainment industry is tough place to survive mainly due to the cut-throat competition and lack of empathy.

“I came from a different background and it was my fascination for acting that got me here. I left my job as a radio jockey and tried my hand in auditioning. Soon, I bagged a cameo in show Afsar Bitiya,” says the Gustakh Dil and Baalveer actor.

Talking about the friendships and competition in the industry, she says, “Being new in the industry, I was very naive. I used to think we all are working in the same industry so at the end of the day we are all friends and acquaintances. But soon I learnt that it was pointless to think so.”

The actor adds, “Even if you go out of your way to help and stand by them, many will take no time to harm you. They will misinform and backbite you. Such callousness does affect one’s psyche. When I had to face similar situation, it broke my morale but then I realised that I should stop looking for friends here as all are competitors and none will want me to race ahead of them.”

Seen in films like Michael Photographer and Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Gupta is happy to dabble in films as well as television.

“Both are different mediums in terms of presentation and conceptualization but as a performer it’s my job is to act and that I enjoy to the fullest. I am here to live my acting dream and I am giving my all to do that honestly. My focus is work only and I want to take up roles where I can experiment with my craft.”

Gupta is best known for her roles in mythological shows. “It had happened in such a pattern that it took me by surprise, first I got to essay Yashodha in Bal Krishna followed by another series Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala whereI am playing Devki. I strongly feel portraying such divine characters is nothing less than a spiritual awakening for me.”