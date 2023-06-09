Sumbul Touqeer Khan is excited for her father's 2nd wedding: 'A new sister will also join our family'

Actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who shot to fame with her participation on Bigg Boss 16, is all set to welcome her father's second wife in their home. Her father Touqeer Hasan Khan will soon get married for the second time. Sumbul currently lives with her father and sister Saniya and are happy to welcome their step-sister as well. Also read: Sumbul Touqeer recalls father guided her through first period: ‘I never felt uncomfortable’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan (left) with her father and sister.

Sumbul had received immense support from her father who visited her on Bigg Boss 16 and kept on boosting her fan base on social media. He is a choreographer and had once brought his students on DID Doubles 11 years ago.

Sumbul on her father's second marriage

Expressing her happiness on the second marriage of her father, Sumbul told Bombay Times, "We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. Along with our father's wife, a new sister will also join our family and we are extremely excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the last many years. Saniya and I are very happy for him. Our bade papa lqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an instrumental role in this marriage. I am grateful to him."

Sumbul's body of work

Sumbul's father has been a support system through out her career. She began her journey with 2013 show Jodha Akbar and was also seen in Chandragupta Maurya in 2018. She went on to play the titular role in 2020 show Imlie. Sumbul's father occasionally shares pictures and videos of the actor on Instagram.

Sumbul and her father's bond

Last year, Sumbul had shared a video from Bigg Boss 16 along with a note of appreciation for her father. She had recited a poem on Bigg Boss 16 and was joined by his father on stage. They went on to recite the last lines of the poem together. She wrote along with the video, “A daughter's biggest strength is her father and her father's most priced possession is his daughter! The way Sumbul's father has set an example for all the father's out there is commendable @touqeerhasankhan.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.