Sumbul Touqeer recalls father guided her through first period: ‘I never felt uncomfortable’

Actor Sumbul Touqeer, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 earlier this year, said that she shares a very close bond with her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan. Alongside Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Choudhary and MC Stan, the actor was seen on reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Sumbul's father was a source of support for the actor, when she was on Bigg Boss as well. (Also read: Step inside Sumbul Touqeer's home with huge fish tank, secret window, antique decor, blue bedroom, lots of cute corners) Sumbul Touqeer revealed that her father guide her without embarrassment when she got her period as a young girl.

Sumbul Touqeer revealed how her father raised her and her sister Saniya by himself. Sumbul's father took care of his two daughters by himself after his wife left the family, when they were very young. He managed all the household chores and saw them off to school every day, while running his own dance school. Sumbul said they had a daily routine where he would have lunch and dinner with them, and handle his work and housework at the same time. When it was time for her first period, the actor recalled her father guided her through it without any embarrassment.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor shared how her father has always been around to help her since she was six-years-old. Sumbul said, "I think joh cheez mujhe nahi mili hai bachpan se (what I haven't had my mom since childhood), I don’t know what it is. I have always stayed with my father. Till now in my life, I have never felt having anyone else's support or guidance. The first time I got my periods, my father was there, nobody else was around to guide me. I told my father and he helped me and my life. I never felt uncomfortable about it even till now and neither my dad has ever felt any discomfort. I don't know how different it would have been having a lady around in the house as I've never experienced it."

Recently, the actor shared a new video on YouTube, where she took fans through a tour of her newly done up home. Her Mumbai flat has been named Khan Manzil after their family home in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. She shared it was her dream to have a house in Mumbai with the same name.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON