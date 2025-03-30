Sumona Chakravarti addresses misogyny in Kapil Sharma's show, says it's scripted: ‘People need to have common sense’

Sumona defends misogyny on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Sumona recalled how her friends and close ones used to question her, saying, ‘How can you do such a misogynistic show?’ when she was part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Defending it, she said, “It’s a show! It’s a scripted show! What I really believe, and I’ve always told anyone who has questioned me, is that first and foremost, it’s just acting. It’s just a TV show. Kapil is not insulting Sumona—there’s a difference. There’s a character, Bittu, and his wife, Manju. It’s literally a reflection of what happens in our environment. Yes, there’s a responsibility, but that applies to me as an individual in real life. If, for example, I get caught shoplifting, of course, that sets a terrible example. But people also need to have the common sense to understand that there’s a difference between real and reel life.”

She further spoke about not being part of The Great Indian Kapil Show and said, "There was no breakup. We had a wonderful run of 10 years across different networks. Most marriages don’t last 10 years, actually (laughs), but our on-screen one did. Every year, we would take a break around June or July. We finished our season. I really don’t know what happened next. The last time we were on Sony, that ended in 2023. Then he went on his US tour, and the next thing I heard was that he was coming to Netflix. So honestly, there has been no conversation about it between him and me. It’s not like we picked up the phone and discussed it.”

About Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona made her acting debut with a small role in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's film Mann. She later featured in the popular television show Kasamh Se and went on to star in several other TV serials, including Sapno Se Bhare Naina, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Jamai Raja. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.