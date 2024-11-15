Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show, laments other artists leaving: 'The bouquet fell apart'

Navjot Singh Sidhu created quite a buzz when he returned to Kapil Sharma's show after years recently. However, this time, the cricketer-turned-TV host-turned-politician was a guest on the show and not the 'judge'. After his brief return, Sidhu spoke about the circumstances of his departure from Kapil's show in 2019. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Navjot Singh Sidhu delivers savage one-liners in new promo) Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Kapil Sharma's show for six years

Sidhu on Kapil Sharma's show

On The Grain Talk Show’s YouTube channel, Sidhu talked about his time on the show. In 2019, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh as The Kapil Sharma Show's permanent guest. There had been speculations that he was sacked by the channel due to his controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attacks. Neither confirming nor denying it, Sidhu said, “There were political reasons I don’t want to talk about. There were other reasons… and the bouquet fell apart. I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate. His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius.”

The bouquet Sidhu referred to was the coming together of several artists, many of whom have left the show now, including Upasana Singh, Ali Asgar, and Sumona Chakravarti. Sidhu expressed regret at the original team of the show not being together.

During the interview, Sidhu also spoke about when Kapil Sharma was written off. “When Kapil was not well, he was jittery; he was going through a tough time, and people told me he was over. I said ‘guys, he’s a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn’t exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise, you will keep missing him. You don’t have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do, genius does what he must do," he said.

Sidhu's TV career

Navjot Singh Sidhu began his TV career as a judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 and was later a contestant on Bigg Boss 6. From 2013 to 19, he was the permanent guest on two of Kapil Sharma's shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil's latest show - The Great Indian Kapil Show - streams on Netflix.